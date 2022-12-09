Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra and MTU choirs hold separate shows at the Rozsa Center

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Music and song will fill the hall at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts this weekend.

The Michigan Tech University choirs went first, singing in their Songs for the Moon performance Friday evening.

“This is going to be featuring the two choirs at Michigan Tech,” said MTU Visual and Performing Arts Department Chair Jared Anderson. “The Michigan Tech Concert Choir, which is a large college community choir that has around 55 singers. Then, we have a performance by conScience: Michigan Tech Chamber Singers, which is a small, 24-voice student ensemble.”

Anderson directed the show, which featured music focusing on celebrating the beauty of wintertime and moonlight.

“Some of the music is new,” continued Anderson. “We’re going to be doing some things that have been written relatively recently. We’re going to be doing some music of Brahms as well, that talks about moonlight and some beautiful part songs that talk about the moon.”

And on Saturday evening, the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra (KSO) will hold its own concert headlined by Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

“It’s such a gorgeous, glorious piece, you’ll cry,” said KSO Director and Conductor Joel Neves. “It’s emotional, it’s beautiful, and we have a world-class pianist, Lindsey Garritson, as soloist.”

The concert will also include a variety of overtures, symphonies and even a world premiere.

“We have two really cool jazz pieces,” continued Neves. “One is a world premiere by Emeritus Jazz Professor Mike Irish called ‘What If?’ for flugelhorn solo. Then we have a flugelhorn solo with a Black Sabbath arrangement called ‘She’s Gone,’ so that’s going to be really fun.”

Flugelhorn player Adam Meckler will be the soloist for the arrangement.

The KSO concerto will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are pay as you can.

For more information, click here.

