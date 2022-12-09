KBIC holds final meeting before proposal vote

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held a final community meeting Thursday night as it prepares to put two ballot proposals in front of voters.

The first proposal would approve a new $25 million hotel and RV site next to the Ojibwa Casino.

The second would approve the purchase of the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Golf Course adjacent to the casino for $1.5 million.

“The benefit to KBIC is creating a destination here in Marquette,” KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham said. “Marquette is growing, it is the place to be in the U.P. and it has been a long time coming for us and we are really excited about these two opportunities. Really it is just creating that destination, we have a lot to offer, and I think it will great for our tribal citizens here and our local community.”

The NMU Foundation says it is looking forward to the next steps and is happy to be involved in a potential deal that would benefit both organizations.

“The NMU Foundation has enjoyed working with leadership from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community to envision a future for the NMU Golf Course that enhances amenities for members and visitors alike, while also advancing the strategic objectives of our respective organizations. We are pleased to reach a consensus on core terms for what could be a mutually beneficial transaction and look forward to the next steps, pending the Community’s authorization to proceed,” NMU Foundation CEO Brad Canale said.

The two proposals will be voted on in the December 17 KBIC tribal election.

