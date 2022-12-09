KBIC holds final meeting before proposal vote

The new RV and hotel site would be next to the Ojibwa Casino.
The new RV and hotel site would be next to the Ojibwa Casino.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held a final community meeting Thursday night as it prepares to put two ballot proposals in front of voters.

The first proposal would approve a new $25 million hotel and RV site next to the Ojibwa Casino.

The second would approve the purchase of the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Golf Course adjacent to the casino for $1.5 million.

“The benefit to KBIC is creating a destination here in Marquette,” KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham said. “Marquette is growing, it is the place to be in the U.P. and it has been a long time coming for us and we are really excited about these two opportunities. Really it is just creating that destination, we have a lot to offer, and I think it will great for our tribal citizens here and our local community.”

The NMU Foundation says it is looking forward to the next steps and is happy to be involved in a potential deal that would benefit both organizations.

“The NMU Foundation has enjoyed working with leadership from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community to envision a future for the NMU Golf Course that enhances amenities for members and visitors alike, while also advancing the strategic objectives of our respective organizations. We are pleased to reach a consensus on core terms for what could be a mutually beneficial transaction and look forward to the next steps, pending the Community’s authorization to proceed,” NMU Foundation CEO Brad Canale said.

The two proposals will be voted on in the December 17 KBIC tribal election.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023

Latest News

Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah...
Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC
(WLUC photo with City of Marquette logo)
9 apply for open Marquette City Commission seat
Wood splitter on display.
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
Poster with details about the upcoming Christmas dinner in Marquette
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner