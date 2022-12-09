Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. homeless shelter is getting ready for Christmas.

The Janzen House is requesting community support in helping build “Christmas Socks” for its residents. This is the seventh year the home will assemble gift bags of small, fun, and practical items that will be distributed to its residents on Christmas morning. The home is looking for items you’d like in your stocking such as candy, jerky, soap, and socks.

The Janzen House says the stockings will bring Christmas joy to those who need it most.

“We do serve people that actually don’t have family in the area, oftentimes,” said Brent Clark, Janzen House director. “If you don’t have family, you basically don’t have a Christmas. We just thought having a Christmas stocking was more fun than trying to do a Christmas meal or something like that because everybody universally likes opening surprises.”

Folks can participate by dropping off items at the Janzen House located at 146 W Spring St, Marquette, MI 49855.

