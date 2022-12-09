Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas dinner is coming to Ishpeming this year.

The Ishpeming Elks Lodge will host its 16th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25. The dinner is free and open to anyone in Marquette County to dine in, take out, or request delivery. The meal will feature Christmas classics such as ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

Organizers say they still need volunteer help for the dinner.

“Without our volunteers, we could not do what we do for our communities,” said Dawn Lambert, event coordinator. “It takes a village to make all this happen.”

To volunteer or take advantage of the free meal, call (906) 486-6890 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, or leave a message at (906) 451-4951. For delivery in Gwinn, Sawyer, and Little Lake, call (906) 360-7069.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.