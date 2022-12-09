Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner

Community Christmas Dinner
Community Christmas Dinner(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas dinner is coming to Ishpeming this year.

The Ishpeming Elks Lodge will host its 16th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25. The dinner is free and open to anyone in Marquette County to dine in, take out, or request delivery. The meal will feature Christmas classics such as ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

Organizers say they still need volunteer help for the dinner.

“Without our volunteers, we could not do what we do for our communities,” said Dawn Lambert, event coordinator. “It takes a village to make all this happen.”

To volunteer or take advantage of the free meal, call (906) 486-6890 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, or leave a message at (906) 451-4951. For delivery in Gwinn, Sawyer, and Little Lake, call (906) 360-7069.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Unsalted Goods
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette

Latest News

Janzen House
Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”
Stay Well SAD support group
Stay Well program supports people with SAD
Veterinary office
How to keep your pet safe and healthy this holiday season
North Elementary School 4th graders stand with their holiday banner for veterans
Dickinson County elementary students make holiday cards for veterans