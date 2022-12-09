Inaugural Tom Spencer Memorial Volunteer Award Presented to Longtime Volunteers, Family

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year during the TV6 Canathon, TV6 paid tribute to a very special community volunteer and friend to the canathon who has since passed on.

That man was Tom Spencer, the uncle of TV6 Canathon coordinator Tony Stagliano.

Some of the work Tom was involved in include the Westend Food and Fuel Coalition, Steelworkers Coalition, Toys for Tots, and the Harley Owner Group’s annual bike raffle ticket sales that benefit Bay Cliff, as well as extensive work for many canathons.

TV6 is continuing to honor his memory, legacy, and impact with the creation of the Tom Spencer Memorial Volunteer Award, which will be given annually to an Upper Peninsula volunteer during the TV6 Canathon.

During the wrap-up newscast for the 2022 TV6 Canathon, Stagliano presented the first Tom Spencer Award to Tom’s son and wife, Shane and Linda Spencer.

“We’re pretty much trying to continue the legacy that my dad left since we started doing this in 1985,” said Shane. “We see it more as our community is part of our family, see the need and we try to help out in any way that we can.”

Tom gave his time and effort to so many things in the community, from Bay Cliff to Cliffs Shaft.

Every year on this day, Tom would be at the station with his family, helping to do all the heavy lifting.

