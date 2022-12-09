How to keep your pet safe and healthy this holiday season

Veterinary office
Veterinary office
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas decorations are a staple of the holiday season. Unfortunately, many decorations can be harmful to pets.

To keep your pets safe and healthy this time of year, make sure all decorations are off the floor and out of reach of your pets. Be careful not to hang ornaments too low, or animals may think they are toys. Animals, especially cats, also have a tendency to eat tinsel, which can be extremely dangerous.

Vets also say to be careful where you keep your holiday food.

“I think you need to have some concern where your chocolate is,” said Kellie Holmstrom, Animal Medical Center of Marquette veterinarian. “Make sure that’s up and out of the area where your animals might access it. Please don’t wrap it, throw it under the tree, and be surprised in the morning when Fido has helped himself to a box of chocolates.”

It is also important to watch your pet for symptoms that they may be sick, cold, or anxious during the winter months.

