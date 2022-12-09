Holiday Sip & Shop brings shoppers to downtown Escanaba

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event encouraged shoppers to head to downtown Escanaba on Thursday evening. It’s called the Holiday Sip and Shop.

Nearly 20 downtown businesses participated, offering store-wide discounts, specials and special holiday drinks for free.

Organizers said it’s a great way to support local businesses and get your Christmas shopping wrapped up. Carolers from Players De Noc also visited the shops and there were wagon rides.

“We hope to bring it back, we hope to bring people out to Christmas shop, we’re open late until seven, most of the stores close around five so you get a couple of extra hours, we have the drinks, the extra things, the wagon rides, it’s a good time to shop and you get to shop after hours,” said Lisa LaLonde, Owner of Lisa Ann.

This event was the first Holiday Sip and Shop in Escanaba. The plan is to make it a yearly event downtown.

