Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says

FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving day.(Gray News, file)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a 5-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving has been found safe and her father has been arrested.

Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day.

The sheriff said at a news conference that members of the Danville Police Department in Virginia arrested Antar Jeter around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The department located him with intelligence from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that he was in the area.

Investigators said he was driving a stolen Mazda 6. Aspen was safely recovered at the time of the arrest. Antar is being held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Antar Jeter is being charged with murder in the investigation into the death of Aspen’s mother Crystal Jumper.

