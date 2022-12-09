Don’t show up to your party empty-handed and other holiday dinner etiquette tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard of pilk?

It’s a concoction made of Pepsi and milk and has taken social media by storm this week following a holiday-themed Pepsi commercial starring Lindsay Lohan.

The commercial encourages you to mix Santa’s milk with cola this Christmas, and social media users are giving the drink mixed reviews.

So... Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson try it out.

Tia and Elizabeth try "pilk", a strange drink combination that's taken social media by storm.

They don’t hate it, but say they wouldn’t serve it to guests at a holiday dinner.

But, everyone has different tastes. Party planning extraordinaire Bobby Glenn Brown says it’s best to provide options to your guests at a holiday party and don’t assume that all of your guests will want to drink your favorite drink.

He also adds that if you’re attending a party or holiday dinner, don’t arrive early and never show up empty-handed. And if you’re hosting, don’t be afraid to keep it casual.

Brown demonstrates examples of formal and casual place settings.

Party hosting extraordinaire Bobby Glenn Brown shares table-setting tips for holiday party hosts.

If your dinnerware is mismatched, just roll with it. You can always spruce up your place settings by adding folded napkins.

Brown shares three simple napkin-folding techniques that go beyond your basic rectangle.

Bobby Glenn Brown demonstrates different dinner napkin-folding techniques.

And remember! It’s not proper etiquette to eat off of your charger plate, and if you spill or make a mess around the table, you should always clean it up.

Final tips from Bobby Glenn Brown to keep in mind before hosting or attending your next holiday party.

