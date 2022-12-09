Dickinson County elementary students make holiday cards for veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County elementary school is giving thanks to our veterans this holiday season. 4th graders at North Elementary School partnered with the American Red Cross to make holiday cards for local veterans.

A large Christmas banner will hang in the lobby of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and cards will be distributed to veterans in nursing homes across the area. Each student wrote a unique message.

“I wrote about how my dad is in the military and how important it is. I also wrote whenever I get older, I want to join the military because I want to help our country,” said Esperanza Martinez, North Elementary 4th grader.

Martinez’s father is currently in the army. Staff said students have been ecstatic to write the cards and have been working on the project all week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.