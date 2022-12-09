Alger County commission plans to not renew shelter lease

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter and residents are concerned after the Alger County Board of Commissioners did not renew the lease for the shelter. Alger County Commissioner Cathy Pullen said the shelter was already on an extension of its lease that expires on Dec. 31.

“The Alger County Board of Commissioners decided to assume direct responsibility effective Jan. 1,” said Pullen. “After receiving numerous complaints from former employees, volunteers and the public. Upon finding the Animal Shelter Board unresponsive.”

The commission did not elaborate on those complaints. However, it says there will still be animal control in the county.

“The animal shelter and the wellbeing of the animals is a major concern for all of us. No one wants them hurt or upset,” Pullen said.

Pullen said the county’s dog ordinance says dogs can be kept for five days before being transferred to another shelter. Pullen said they’ve spoken to other shelters already.

“Attempts will be made to transfer unclaimed animals to other shelters for adoption,” Pullen said.

The shelter will need to find a new building to house the animals before the end of the month.

Alger County Animal Shelter Staff Member Taylor Swartz said the shelter is already taking steps to ensure the safety of its current animals.

“Currently we are seeking a new facility in the Munising area so that we can house the animals and work on further adopting them out to homes. We also do have a foster process as well,” said Swartz. “So, while we’re searching for a new facility, we are in the process of looking for foster homes.”

Swartz said that the biggest thing residents can do to help is adopt. Residents can also voice concerns to the commission.

“We are a no-kill animal shelter. We house the animals until they are ready to find homes and sometimes that’s not necessarily an easy process. We do our best to find the best-fit home and it does take time,” Swartz said.

The Alger County Commission will have a meeting on Dec. 19. Swartz says this is also an opportunity to express concerns to the commission.

Alger County also just posted a job listing for an animal control manager, the deadline to apply is Dec. 19.

