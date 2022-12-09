9 apply for open Marquette City Commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has nine people to consider for its open seat.

The seat is open because Commissioner Jenn Hill was elected to the state House last month.

According to Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney, the following people submitted applications for appointment to the Marquette City Commission prior to Thursday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline:

Perry David Allen

John Braamse

Peter Frazier

Tom Hogan

Alexi Koltowicz

Blake Kuehn

Jermey Ottaway

Tony Tollefson

Sarah Wiensch Reynolds

The Marquette City Commission plans to make an appointment at its Dec. 19 meeting after inviting the applicants to speak at the meeting.

