9 apply for open Marquette City Commission seat

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has nine people to consider for its open seat.

The seat is open because Commissioner Jenn Hill was elected to the state House last month.

According to Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney, the following people submitted applications for appointment to the Marquette City Commission prior to Thursday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline:

  • Perry David Allen
  • John Braamse
  • Peter Frazier
  • Tom Hogan
  • Alexi Koltowicz
  • Blake Kuehn
  • Jermey Ottaway
  • Tony Tollefson
  • Sarah Wiensch Reynolds

The Marquette City Commission plans to make an appointment at its Dec. 19 meeting after inviting the applicants to speak at the meeting.

