166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 TV6 Canathon wrapped up Thursday and we’re looking through preliminary numbers on how much has been raised.

This year, communities across Upper Michigan came together to raise 166,000 pounds of food.

This was the first year as TV6 Canathon Coordinator for TV6 Creative Services and Marketing Director Tony Stagliano.

“You just feel the charity,” Stagliano said. “You feel the love and you feel the sense of community from every corner of the Upper Peninsula. It’s just been an overwhelming experience of pride, enthusiasm and appreciation.”

UPPCO donated $10,000 to this year’s Canathon.

That money is being shared between food pantries in UPPCO’s service area.

From 2020-2022, UPPCO has donated a total of $40,000 to the Canathon effort.

UPPCO said it’s a proud community supporter and this is another way the company is helping its neighbors.

Stagliano accepted the check from the UPPCO office in Ishpeming Wednesday.

Additionally, three Marquette county nursing homes competed to see who could collect the most non-perishable food for the TV6 Canathon.

The winner of the traveling trophy was Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

The total between MCMCF, Eastwood Nursing Center and Norlite Nursing Center was 2,830 pounds.

You can still donate a monetary contribution to the TV6 Canathon here. The donation will still go to the food pantry of your choice.

