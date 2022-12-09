14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10.

To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors.

Customers can expect hot chocolate and peppermint coffee while they shop as well.

Finally, Amelia, the owner, will be there Saturday pressing custom shirts. Employee Ann Marie Ede says the shirt options are sassy, “Christmasy” or more tame depending on your preference.

“Supporting local artists is great. We have over 20 different local artists from all over the midwest, mostly in the U.P. Which, is great for stimulating the local economy,” said Ede. “Since we have so many different artists you can really find a gift for everyone on your Christmas list here. I am sure of it.”

Vendors at Amelia’s sell crafts like soaps, paintings and clothing accessories. Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St, Marquette, MI 49855.

