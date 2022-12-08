Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette

Unsalted Goods
Unsalted Goods(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette.

Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.

The owner says refilleries are a great way to reduce plastic waste.

“We offer eco-friendly alternatives to pretty much everything as far as home care, skincare and body care,” said Aubrey Remenac, Unsalted Goods owner. “The refillery is just an amazing way to cut down on plastic and unnecessary waste.”

Unsalted Goods just opened this past Tuesday, Dec. 6.

