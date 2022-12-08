‘Spread a little holiday cheer’: Officers hand out $100 bills

Kansas police surprise people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KMBC) – Police in Kansas are spreading holiday cheer this season, thanks to a little help from a Secret Santa.

It was a different kind of patrol for Officer Michael Velasquez on Wednesday as he went around the Shawnee community and handed out $100 bills to people.

The police department spent the month passing out a donation made by an anonymous Secret Santa, an amount of several thousand dollars. All of it was given to Shawnee residents.

“Spread some holiday cheer,” Velasquez said. “It makes the citizens feel good. It makes the officers feel good.”

Random officers who sign up for the task do it on random days when they aren’t on call. Their goal is just to look for people to pass money out to.

The act is now a holiday tradition. The department has been doing it for nearly a decade.

“If I can maybe make someone’s day a little better by providing the $100 bill, I’m all for it,” Velasquez said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion

Latest News

Promoted with two dramatically edited trailers that hinted at racism and a “war against...
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Pelosi gives remarks on 'Respect for Marriage Act' passage
Kansas police surprised people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa.
'Spread a little holiday cheer': Officers hand out $100 bills to citizens
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal