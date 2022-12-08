NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU OT Jake Witt has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

A native of Bruce Crossing, Witt stood out as an 8-man football, basketball, and track and field star at Ewen-Trout Creek High School in the Western U.P. He played college basketball before transferring to NMU.

“I want to make Yoopers and Wildcats everywhere proud by playing football at the highest level,” said Witt.

In 2021, Witt began his first season of NMU Football at tight end. However, due to team injuries, he moved to offensive tackle at half-time of a late-season game against Ferris State University, the eventual NCAA Division II National Champion.

“After ten minutes of coaching Jake to play a whole new position, he allowed zero sacks or pressures against the best defensive line in the country,” said NMU Interim Head Coach Dylan Chmura. In his first full season at offensive tackle, Witt earned 2nd Team All-GLIAC Conference honors in 2022. “Jake is 6′7″ and runs like a deer,” added Chmura. “Having played and coached in the Big 10 Conference, he has all the intangibles that will allow him to play for a long time given the chance.”

According to Chmura, Witt has drawn significant interest from NFL scouts and has selected an agent and a training facility to prepare. The NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, MO. “The goal is to get drafted, but half the guys in the league are undrafted free agents. The important thing is to test well for scouts and get a training camp opportunity,” said Witt.

According to Pro Football Reference, twenty four NMU Football players have been drafted by the NFL or AFL since 1961. The last U.P. native to earn a regular-season roster spot in the NFL was the late Chuck Klingbeil, an NMU alum who played for the Miami Dolphins in the early 1990′s.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.