Marshfield announces Chuck Nelson as Chief Business and Strategy Officer

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Chuck Nelson as chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Nelson previously served as president of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and chief operating officer of Michigan. He will lead efforts to advance the Health System’s strategic growth within and beyond its service area. The role will also align the Health System’s Marketing and Business Development departments with the organization’s System-level strategic priorities.

Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney commented, “This change will strengthen our leadership infrastructure and help us capitalize on how much we have already grown. It also will help us approach growth in a way that better aligns with the organization we are today. I congratulate Chuck on his new role; I know he will do an excellent job.”

Mandy Shelast, vice president of physician services and clinical networks at Marshfield Medical Center – Dickinson, will serve as interim president during the transition.

Marshfield Clinic Health System serves Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with more than 1,600 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plans, and research and education programs.

Learn more at www.marshfieldclinic.org

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.