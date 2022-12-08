Marquette DDA shares plans for 2023 goals, projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA held an informational presentation on its 2022 annual report and its goals and projects for the coming year.

The purpose of the presentation is to inform the board, taxing jurisdictions and the public of the work that is being done.

DDA Executive Director Tara Laase-McKinney said the main goals for 2023 are to pursue a TIF district for the Third Street corridor. It would allow the authority to capture tax revenue on increases to the property tax on third street businesses.

The DDA is also hoping to explore modifications to the Marquette Commons facility and create a social district.

“We would ideally get that [social district] over to the city commission in the early spring and then get that implemented in the late spring and early summer so the public can utilize it as the weather warms up,” Laase-McKinney said.

Other objectives for 2023 include seeking grant funding for public improvement projects and creating a signage program to help people find their way around downtown Marquette.

