Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers.

In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday.

The meals will be delivered or picked up from the chapel entrance at the Salvation Army in Marquette. Marquette Kiwanis Club Member Neal Crothers said to expect a traditional menu.

“Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy. Cranberries, yams and green beans and certainly some pie for dessert,” Crothers said.

He says if you want a meal on Dec. 24 call sooner rather than later.

“Cutoff date is right up to Christmas Eve and so don’t hesitate to call us if you forgot, but please call in,” Crothers said.

To make this event run smoothly volunteers will be needed. Capt. Matthew Darrow from the Marquette Salvation Army said he will need over a dozen more people.

“Feeding over 450 people year [after] year that’s a lot of meals to be served and there are deliveries taking place and there’s to-go [orders] taking place. My experience with an event like this, I would say upwards of about 30 volunteers,” Darrow said.

Volunteers will start at 11:00 a.m. and end around 2:00 p.m. serving meals. Darrow said it will be a lot of work but it is rewarding to help feed fellow community members.

“We can’t do what we do without volunteers, so if you’re able to volunteer, we can always use your help for that. There’s so many opportunities to volunteer here in Marquette, especially here at the Salvation Army. We are always looking for those that are willing and able to help us out,” Darrow said.

If you want to volunteer for the Christmas Eve dinner you can call the Marquette Salvation Army at (906) 226-2241 or email at mqtcounty@usc.salvationarmy.org.

To reserve a dinner meal you can call 1 (855) 500-0919.

