Make a 3-ingredient, all-natural sugar scrub and room spray

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can have softer skin with just three ingredients.

Tiffany Myers sells a line of sugar scrubs, hand soaps, room sprays, and other bathroom products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique under the name Tiff’s Spoiled by Oils.

Around the start of the new year, Myers will be reducing plastic use by offering her products in refillable, glass containers.

She shared her sugar scrub recipe with the TV6 Morning News so that you can create it at home.

Myers says all you need is grapeseed oil, table sugar, and an essential oil- perfect for creating personalized stocking stuffers this Christmas!

Myers uses Young Living essential oils, which are fragrance-free, in her products.

To recreate her room and fabric spray at home, mix equal parts witch hazel and water, with about 10 drops of essential oil (more or less depending on your preference).

You can find all of Myers’ products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, located at 535 S. Front St. in Marquette.

The shop is starting its 12 sales of Christmas event on Saturday, December 10.

