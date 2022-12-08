The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today

The 69-member elementary group kicks off UMT’s holiday music series on episode 179
Elizabeth and Tia pose with the Lakeview Chorus.
Elizabeth and Tia pose with the Lakeview Chorus.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee.

It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus.

But first... stories of the day.

The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon.

Also happening tonight is the Marquette holiday parade. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Berry Events Center and culminates with tree lighting at the Marquette Commons at 7:00.

Tomorrow, Downtown Negaunee will celebrate Tinseltown from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., complete with the tunnel of lights, sleigh rides, wine tasting, and more.

Live from Lakeview Elementary School, UMT shares information about the TV6 Canathon wrap up, the Marquette holiday parade, and Negaunee's Tinseltown.

The Lakeview Chorus is made up of 69 students and meets once a week. The class is not part of the student’s curriculum and is optional to sign up for.

Many of the students say they chose to take the class because music brings them joy and that singing in front of people is a lot of fun.

Emily Fitzpatrick’s class performs at concerts, will sing at Tinseltown on Saturday, and will go caroling at local nursing homes this season.

And for the first time, they perform “Here We Come a Caroling” for Upper Michigan Today.

Lakeview Chorus is an optional, once-a-week class comprised of 69 students.

More students share their love for music and say that singing helps them to express emotions.

The Lakeview Chorus performs Jingle Bells.

Lakeview Chorus students share why they love music class, the students sing Jingle Bells.

And finally... Elizabeth and Tia join the chorus to sing Silent Night.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson join the Lakeview Chorus in singing Silent Night.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

