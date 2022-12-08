City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor

Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman
Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor.

Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman.

Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government, including working in Lansing for former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy (D).

Chapman explained that he’s proud to serve Ishpeming.

“I’m really, really proud,” said Chapman. “Not just because I’m the mayor, but I get to be the mayor of the best city in the U.P. and in the state. There’s so much pride in our community.”

Bean will continue to serve on the Ishpeming City Council as a council member.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned

Latest News

The Finlandia University Gallery, which was slated to close at the end of 2022, will stay open...
Finlandia University Gallery to remain open thanks to anonymous donation
The Hancock city council swore in Mandy Lounibos as its new council member, after a month-long...
Hancock city council swears in Mandy Lounibos to vacant council seat
Santa helps light the tree in front of more than 200 people
City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit
Catch up on Wednesday's stories with TV6's Jesse Wiederhold.
Catch up on Wednesday's stories (12/07/2022)