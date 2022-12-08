City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor.

Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman.

Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government, including working in Lansing for former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy (D).

Chapman explained that he’s proud to serve Ishpeming.

“I’m really, really proud,” said Chapman. “Not just because I’m the mayor, but I get to be the mayor of the best city in the U.P. and in the state. There’s so much pride in our community.”

Bean will continue to serve on the Ishpeming City Council as a council member.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.