Hancock city council swears in Mandy Lounibos to vacant council seat

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Council voted four to two to appoint Mandy Lounibos as its new councilor at large at Wednesday’s meeting. The seat has been vacant since Election Day.

Elected candidate Michael Lancour chose not to become a member due to an incompatibility conflict with his position on the Hancock Board of Education. This led to a nearly month-long process of finding his replacement.

Sticking to protocol, the council decided to open up applications to city residents to accomplish this. A Hancock resident since 2011, Lounibos applied a week before the application deadline on December 2.

“I’m very honored that they chose me to represent Hancock and the city council,” said Lounibos. “And I just wanted to thank the other candidates as well.”

She ended up running against the remaining election candidates, Margo Pizzi and Zack Osborn, for the position. Lounibos said she wants to contribute to the growth she sees in Hancock.

“All the years I’ve been in Hancock here, I just see this forward momentum,” continued Lounibos. “And I’ve been impressed with the changes I’ve been seeing the last few years, and I just wanted to be a part of that and keep this going.”

Lounibos said she hopes to use her nursing background to help improve community health, as well as continue Hancock’s economic and recreational growth.

“I would just like to encourage anyone in Hancock who is interested in volunteering to the city or getting involved with these projects,” added Lounibos. “Get in touch with us, because there’s going to be lots of opportunities, and we’re going to need some help.”

