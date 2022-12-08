Explosion at grain elevator facility injures multiple people in Iowa

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion Thursday at a processing facility in Iowa.

Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. local time. The building is a grain elevator and soybean-crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records.

In a statement, The University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics said it has received multiple patients following the explosion. Staff said they are unable to comment on the conditions of the patients, but they anticipate more may be on the way.

Officials evacuated several nearby homes and urged people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. The city is asking people to avoid the area.

Several medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene along with multiple fire departments.

Residents who were evacuated were told they could go to the Iowa County Transportation Building.

