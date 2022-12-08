Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say

A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries.(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries.

On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic benefit (PEBT) card. The cards are meant to help families cover the cost of students’ meals during the pandemic.

According to police, the parent said her son never received the card, but it was being used.

A McMinnville Police Department detective pulled transaction records and found the card was used 20 times from Jan. 10 to Nov. 15 and more than $700 was spent. Surveillance video showed Ruthann McInnis, a school secretary at Hickory Creek Elementary, had been using the cards, police said.

Detectives pulled transaction records for the second student’s card and found McInnis used the card 12 times, totaling nearly $500.

When confronted, McInnis said she checked the school mail in January and placed two PEBT cards that belonged to two students in her desk drawer, according to police. She reportedly used the cards to buy groceries.

McInnis was charged on Nov. 29 with two counts of fraudulently using a credit card.

Director of Warren County Schools Grant Swallows told WSMV McInnis has been suspended while the school investigates.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters after Democratic Sen....
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions passes House, goes to Biden to sign
The Supreme Court hears arguments on a case about state legislatures' authority over election...
Supreme Court considering voting redistricting case
This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A new study is reassuring for women who are...
Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe