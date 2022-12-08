Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend

Tinseltown
Tinseltown(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend.

The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.

Organizers say the event will be a fun way to spawn economic development in Negaunee.

“This is a win-win for everybody,” said Nate Heffron, Negaunee city manager. “The family gets to have fun and the businesses get to take advantage of Christmas and the holiday spending that’s out there.”

Tinseltown festivities will run this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

