Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year.

Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product of their students’ hard work.

“Seeing them actually build something that they can be proud of and taking something that was a concept--an idea and figuring out how to make it work,” said Danis. “Working through problems and figuring out what works and what doesn’t work, watching that all come together to build something that makes us all happy.”

Danis also said this project gives these future welders the experience they need to enter the workforce.

“All of the fabrication skills that you’re going to need in a fabrication shop or a field service repair in the field, all of that hands-on building is invaluable for kids,” said Danis.

Escanaba High School Senior Layton Johnson explained what his role was while building this project.

“I was part of the painting crew,” said Johnson. “I did a little bit of the grinding on the welds. I even came up with the idea to add the bars on the side of the welding.”

Cody Nelson, another student in the program, expressed why welding is a diverse skill.

“Whether it’s something on a vehicle or a lawn mower, you can pretty much repair anything if you know how to weld and it’s made out of metal,” said Nelson.

There will also be a silent auction running through Dec. 31 and the money will go toward student scholarships. If you are interested in this auction, you can stop by the Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District office.

