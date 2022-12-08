City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Kingsford hosted its tree lighting ceremony for the first time since 2019.

Kingsford Public Safety escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to Kingsford City Hall, where choir students from Breitung Township Schools serenaded a crowd of more than 200 people with holiday music.

“I was not anticipating this great of a turnout at all,” said Jennifer Freeman, event organizer.

Once the tree was lit, community members were treated to hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It is a small community, so a lot of people know each other. Whether it is grandparents seeing their grandchildren, or neighbors just getting out to see each other,” said Joe Groeneveld, City of Kingsford Mayor.

Mayor Groeneveld said this event is an informal kickoff to Kingsford’s Centennial celebration in 2023. He hopes to continue the tree-lighting tradition again next year.

