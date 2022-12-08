Brief sunshine with a seasonal stretch
High pressure is moving through clearing clouds out for today. Then, a system tracking through Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula will increase clouds tomorrow. There’s a slight chance of light snow in Menominee county tomorrow afternoon. This weekend a small disturbance will bring light snow starting Saturday late afternoon through Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light. Next Wednesday a stronger system could bring widespread accumulating snow, and this bodes watching for changes.
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late in the day
>Highs: Low 30s
Sunday: Morning snow showers in the north
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy and becoming windy
>Highs: Low 30s
Wednesday: Windy with widespread heavy snow
>Highs: Low 30s
