Brief sunshine with a seasonal stretch

High pressure is moving through clearing clouds out for today. Then, a system tracking through Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula will increase clouds tomorrow. There’s a slight chance of light snow in Menominee county tomorrow afternoon. This weekend a small disturbance will bring light snow starting Saturday late afternoon through Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light. Next Wednesday a stronger system could bring widespread accumulating snow, and this bodes watching for changes.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late in the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy and becoming windy

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Windy with widespread heavy snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.