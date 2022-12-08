Another sunny autumn delight Friday before weekend snow
Mix of sun and clouds Friday with rain/snow mix possible south -- before becoming widespread Saturday
View NWS alerts in effect HERE.
High pressure maintains a pleasant weather hold over Upper Michigan Friday, though a portion of a Central Plains based system brings a wintry mix chance over the southern counties Friday afternoon before moving towards the Eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures trend around the seasonal average until a southwesterly jet brings milder air later next week, along with a potentially strong storm from the Eastern Plains of Colorado -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible next Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly clear
>Lows: 0s to Upper 10s (coldest interior west and central, less cold nearshore)
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers south; above seasonal temps
>Highs: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and blustery
>Highs: 20s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; above seasonal temps
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; windy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow
>Highs: 30s
