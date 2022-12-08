2 Marquette County parks receive improvement grant

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two parks in Marquette County are going to see some much needed improvements thanks to a federal grant.

The Tourist Park Trail in Marquette is one of the projects in line for a federal grant. The trail is expecting $250,000.

“We applied through the DNR and that ultimate recommendation that came from Governor Whitmer is now going to go on to the federal government, in particular, the National Park Service, who will review our application and hopefully approve it,” Marquette Assistant Director of Community Services Andrew MacIver said.

MacIver says the city will improve the parking area and build a new access road on County Road 550.

“We wanted to add an additional road coming off of County Road 550 that will help split up some of that traffic and alleviate some of that congestion that we have,” MacIver said. “When we have this additional road we will also put in additional parking with accessible pathways and benches.”

The Michigamme Township Park is also expected to see $183,000 to improve tennis and basketball courts

“We will have a north to south regulation size basketball courts and two short east-to-west courts, and we will have two full-sized tennis courts section, one for tennis and one for pickleball,” Michigamme Township Board Trustee Julia Anderson Leake said.

Anderson Leake says the money will improve accessibility.

“We will have handicap accessible pathways to the pavilion, handicap accessible pathways to the dock system and handicap accessible parking below the hill,” Anderson Leake said.

Both projects are set to begin construction next summer following final approval from the federal government.

