2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.(WFMZ, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties

Latest News

Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil for gun violence victims