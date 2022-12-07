Woodland Elementary ‘Student Leadership Team’ gets involved with TV6 Canathon

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - As the 2022 TV6 Canathon wraps up this week, 4th-grade students at a Dickinson County Elementary school have gotten involved.

Woodland Elementary’s “Student Leadership Team” (SLT) has sixteen 4th graders, including Mable Irish and Dace Mollick. This is the first year for the leadership team.

“I want to teach all of the future SLT leaders how to be respectful and nice and caring to everyone in the community,” Irish said.

During this year’s Canathon, the leadership team worked with the Woodland administration to encourage donations. Irish and Mollick helped count all 2,740 canned donations.

“I learned that it is important to give to people who don’t have as much food and can’t afford it,” Mollick said.

All the canned goods from Woodland Elementary School were picked up by the Salvation Army. The first-grade pod donated 831 cans alone, which will earn them a root beer-float party. While staff love the friendly competition, they hope students take away a deeper lesson.

“We want them to learn the whole aspect of giving this time of year and thinking beyond yourself. We want them to think about the community and ways you can give back,” said Bryan Johnson, Woodland Elementary School 3rd grade teacher. “This is a wonderful time where our student leadership team is there to teach those lessons and for kids to become leaders at this school.”

Johnson said he looks forward to seeing the leadership team grow in the coming years and hopes the lessons of giving back stick with the kids as they grow up.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.