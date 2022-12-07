Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975.

After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building.

The PAAC said after accepting grants, it realized it didn’t have enough money to save the building.

President Rusty Bowers told us where things stand.

“Right now, we are kind of at a standstill with the grants,” said Bowers. “We are waiting for the next grant cycle to start. We have been waiting for money to come back to the state there was supposed to be some COVID money coming in. There’s money for housing, there’s money for other things but right now not for entertainment venues.”

Bowers said the plan is to have enough money to start working on the roof next spring.

“We have to do the roof, the electrical and the heating to get it uncondemned so we can go in and do renovations,” said Bowers. “Those are the first three steps we have to do.”

Bowers said the PAAC is putting on fundraisers to help with the need.

“We’ve been doing some cabaret,” said Bowers. “We’re doing a Christmas cabaret. We had a group go and do the haunted hayride and we had about $2,000 on that, so that’s going to help with some of the bills. We really appreciate everyone’s help.”

“We really want this to shine again,” said Bowers. “We want a place where people can come watch plays and watch movies and we want to help the downtown economy.”

The PAAC was planning a Christmas cabaret on Friday. However, the group said it had to cancel it due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. We will let you know when a new fundraiser is scheduled.

