UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties

HOUGHTON/BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 4, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested 27-year-old Mark Granlund from Marquette on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. That’s a 20-year felony and Granlund is also faced with a habitual offender second notice.

Granlund’s arrest came after a month-long investigation where detectives determined he was distributing methamphetamine in the Baraga County area. Granlund was arraigned in the 97th District Court and his bond was set at $10,000.

Next, on Dec. 6, detectives arrested 30-year-old Kelly Burich from Hancock on four counts of delivery of suboxone. That’s a seven-year felony.

Burich’s arrest resulted from a six-month investigation of her selling illegal drugs in the Hancock area.

Burich was arraigned in the 97th District Court and her bond was set at $1,000 on each count. With four counts, that’s a $4,000 bond.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community you can contact UPSET at (906) 228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on UPSET’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.