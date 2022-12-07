UP schools receive grants to improve student life

Schools are taking advantage of a grant that was created to help students’ needs.
Aspen Ridge School sign.
Aspen Ridge School sign.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine U.P. schools have received grant money from the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association.

Beginning in 2009, the purpose of the grant is to help schools improve student quality of life.

Bark River-Harris Middle School is among the schools to receive the grant. Student Success Coordinator Dr. Kristina Hansen said they plan to use the grant to improve student health by using an assessment tool called a High School Equivalency Test, or an HSET.

“It’s a tool that we basically screen and determine a preassessment about where we are for overall health and wellness in the school,” said Hansen. “So, we use that data from the screening tool to focus on different avenues of wellness.”

Hansen said helping students lead healthy lives starts with nutrition. She goes on to say that the school is planning to get students involved in encouraging healthy lifestyles among their peers.

“As part of this grant, we will have a fifth and sixth-grade leadership team. So, they’re also learning some leadership skills and how to encourage their peers with healthy eating,” said Hansen.

Meanwhile, Aspen Ridge Middle School in Ishpeming will use its grant money to provide more opportunities for physical activity.

Aspen Ridge Middle School Principal Griffin Lawson said more outdoor activity could improve students’ physical and mental health.

“We want to get these kids outdoors, I think we are going through a lot with our students with mental health,” said Lawson. “Their physical health and the more we can tie to outside activities, take advantage of the beautiful things that we have outside, goes a long way in building those lifestyles.”

Both schools expressed that the main goal is to improve their students’ lives and give them new opportunities they can use forever.

