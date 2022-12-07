UP governments spend more money on road salt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local governments are dealing with the rising cost of salt for winter roads.

Salt is an essential ingredient to help make our roads safer for winter travel. Roads will require more salt throughout the season.

Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said the price of salt has gone up compared to last year.

“I would say salt prices are up about 2.5% on the early shipment and about three and a half percent on the late shipment from the past year,” said Cambensy.

Cambensy said Marquette Public Works purchases over 2,000 tons of salt for the winter season.

Houghton County Road Commission Highway Manager Kevin Harju said he is also seeing a small increase in purchasing salt.

“The cost went up slightly. We’re paying about $73.56 a ton. We get a little over 1600 tons a year,” Harju said.

More salt will be used early on when there are chances of rain and snow. As the winter gets colder less salt is used and is mixed with another vital ingredient.

“We do try to control the cost by mixing a five-to-one ratio. Five-part sand with one part salt and that provides the traction control that people need for inside the city here,” Cambensy said.

While salt has gone up a small margin both Cambensy and Harju say other materials have increased in price when maintaining roads.

“The other thing that’s really up there right now is the steel prices for all the cutting blades that go on the under bodies of the plows. You know, over the course of the season, we’ll go through 150 to 250 changes,” Cambensy said.

“Steel cost has definitely gone up, and it’s an added expense. Of course, fuel costs are also a concern. It’s like everything else you know throughout the country with elevated prices,” Harju said.

Both Cambensy and Harju said they have enough salt and sand to last the season.

