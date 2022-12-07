Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket

A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.(sagasan via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A truck driver in North Carolina won a lifetime prize after playing the lottery last month.

According to the NC Education Lottery, truck driver Alton Bailey will collect a payment of $25,000 a year for life after winning the prize through the Lucky for Life game.

Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, said he arrived at lottery headquarters last week without knowing what prize awaited him.

“I really didn’t know how much I won until I got here,” he said. “I was just hoping it was something great.”

Bailey said he couldn’t believe it when he found out he won $25,000 a year for life.

“The first thing I did was smile,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, he bought his lucky $2 ticket for the Nov. 30 drawing from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

Lottery officials said Bailey had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the yearly payment option and took home $17,748 in his first payment after taxes.

Bailey said he will use the winnings to do some home repairs.

Officials said the Lucky for Life game is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online. Tickets are $2 and drawings are held nightly.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
On Thursday, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) will host its first fundraiser concert.
UP schools receive grants to improve student life
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say