Salvation Army picks up cans from Sandy Knoll Elementary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army picked up Sandy Knoll Elementary School’s food collections for the TV6 Canathon on Wednesday.

Since early November, students have been working hard on posters and other promotional efforts to bring in as many donations as possible. Student Digital Advertiser Ivan Proctor explains what his role entails.

“We did highlight and write on our computers. I did blue text and pink highlighting, and it said parents please read all-important text,” said Proctor.

Elementary Principal Stacy Brocks said she makes sure the Cananthon collection was 100% student-run.

“They are in charge of the entire process of advertising and [coordination] the collections as well as sorting through the can goods that are brought in as donations,” said Brocks. “They put together skits and they go into the classrooms throughout the building and promote Canathon.”

Brock also said there were so many donations, they lost count. She also said the main reason they want students to lead the effort is that it teaches the importance of giving back.

“We really try to teach kindness and giving in our school, and this is just an extension of what we teach our students here. The students are very excited, so they’re in charge of the whole entire thing,” said Brock.

Student Can Organizer Jackson Sherman sums up why charities like these are important.

“Some people are not as fortunate as others, and they aren’t able to buy food for themselves,” said Sherman.

Staff said the overall goal is to teach young students both teamwork and why it’s important to help others

