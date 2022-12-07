A round of snow then dry end to the week

A cold front is passing through the area this morning. In its wake, a round of snow develops in the west this morning and spreads by the afternoon. Light to moderate snowfall will be possible, especially in the west making roads slippery. Snowfall amounts will be 1-2″ for most areas, except the south, and higher elevation in the west could exceed 3.0″. Then, high pressure moves in tomorrow for a dry and sunny day. The next opportunity for snow comes Saturday evening into Sunday.

Today: Light to moderate snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow by the evening

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Morning light snow

>Highs: Low 30

Monday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of mixed precip by the evening

>Highs: Low 30s

