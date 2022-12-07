Popular Marquette-based artist featured at Zero Degrees Gallery for December only

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Marquette-based artist has her work on display at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of December only.

You might have seen Cedar Lane Designs before. Shantina Hatfield’s pieces have a distinct look and unique touch.

Typically selling her work at craft shows and farmers markets, Hatfield says being recognized and chosen as the gallery’s guest artist is an honor.

Shantina Hatfield uses different pieces of wood to create a tactile, puzzle-like image.

Hatfield spends nearly 12 hours just rough-sketching her design ideas and says creating artwork is more than a full-time job.

She adds that she’s created about 2,000 pieces just this year.

Her intricate, puzzle-like pieces are shaped and cut by hand and come together with locally-sourced materials.

Shantina Hatfield of Cedar Lane Designs explains her intricate processes for creating her work.

You can check out Cedar Lane Designs in the guest artist display at Zero Degrees Gallery now through the end of December.

You can also keep up with Shantina Hatfield and her work on Instagram @cedarlanedesignsmqt and purchase work online at www.cedarlanedesignsmqt.com.

