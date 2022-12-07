Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
The community of Houghton is handling higher gas prices than other areas of the U.P, due in...
Houghton affected by higher gas prices than other UP locations

Latest News

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion