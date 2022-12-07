Ore Dock Brewing Co. to hold Geeky Gumee event

By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first Geeky Gumee event will be held this Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Ore Docking Brewing Co. in Marquette.

It is a pop culture sell-and-trade event. Participants can expect to sell or swap comic books, collectibles, action figures and more to get a little extra money for the holidays or find a unique present.

Geeky Gumee’s creator Mike Forester hopes the event will create a unique experience.

“If you collected trading cards, Lego, comic books, or trading cards I wanted to have an opportunity for the community to maybe, swap, sell, or trade. Something that really brought people together for these things we love but often doesn’t have an avenue to do so,” Forester said.

This swap and sale has limited spaces for vendors and will take table reservations for $20. geekygumee@gmail.com.

