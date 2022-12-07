The Nutcracker Ballet meets A Charlie Brown Christmas for ‘A Holiday Double Feature’

The show premiers of Friday, Dec. 9 and will run for 1 hour and 15 minutes
Dancers perform the Snow Pas De Deux from The Nutcracker in A Holiday Double Feature.
Dancers perform the Snow Pas De Deux from The Nutcracker in A Holiday Double Feature.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two beloved, and iconic, Christmastime productions are hitting the stage back-to-back at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre.

A Holiday Double Feature will present popular excerpts from The Nutcracker Ballet in act I, followed by a 30-minute production of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

During the intermission, you’re invited to write letters to Santa, eat cookies and hot cocoa, and take photo’s in the Forest Roberts Theatre’s decorated atrium.

Jimmy Ludwig, the director of A Charlie Brown Christmas, is excited to kick off his directorial debut at NMU with a fun, lighthearted Christmas show and says this is one for the whole family to enjoy.

Excerpts from The Nutcracker and A Charlie Brown Christmas come together on the Forest Roberts Theatre stage for ' Holiday Double Feature.

A Holiday Double Feature will only show one act of The Nutcracker. Director Karina Johnson says you’ll see only the most popular, crowd-favorite songs and dances from the world-famous production.

A Holiday Double Feature runs for 1:15, with opportunities to eat cookies, write letters to Santa, and take photos in the intermission.

A Holiday Double Feature premiers on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. and also runs on December 10, 14, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30, with an additional “theatre for all” performance on Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m.

The production runs for about one hour and 15 minutes.

You can purchase tickets at the door at tickets.nmu.edu.

