Northland Pines’ Smith signs with MTU for basketball

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball head coach Josh Buettner announced Gabe Smith has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the team next season.

The 6-foot-4-inch Smith is a senior at Northland Pines High School, where he plays small forward for the Eagles. Smith’s family includes a lengthy list of accomplished athletes. His mother, Julia and sister, Maddie played volleyball for University of Wisconsin. His sister, Lexi plays basketball at Northern Michigan, and sister Jacqueline plays volleyball and track and field at Northern Michigan.

As a senior, Smith is averaging 13.8 points per game, up from 11.2 points per game a year ago. He was named All-Great Northern Conference after helping his team to a regional championship in 2021-22.

“We believe Gabe’s best basketball is in front of him,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “I’m looking forward to helping him develop and reach his potential. He brings a very high motor and isn’t afraid to do the dirty work.”

Smith lists St. Germain, Wisconsin as his hometown. He is a good student and member of both National Honor Society and Student Athlete Leadership Team (S.A.L.T.). Smith has not yet chosen an area of study at Tech.

“I chose Michigan Tech in part because of the confidence Coach Buettner and Coach Stelzer instilled in me,” Smith said. “They are confident they can help develop my potential. Michigan Tech is a great school and it is only two hours from my hometown, which will make for easy travel.”

Smith is the third off-season signing for Michigan Tech men’s basketball. On November 14, Buettner announced the additions of Luke Hazelton (forward – Maple City, Michigan) and Ethan Heck (shooting guard – De Pere, Wisconsin).

The Huskies currently feature nine student-athletes from the state of Wisconsin. Michigan Tech added five true freshmen this season. MTU plays at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Lake Superior State.

