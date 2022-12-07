NMU Women’s Indoor Track and Field projected for a fifth place finish in GLIAC

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Indoor Track & Field team has been picked to finish fifth in the GLIAC Preseason Poll, as voted on by the conference coaches. The Wildcats totaled 37 points in the vote, one off of Davenport’s 38 in fourth place. Taking first in reigning champion Grand Valley State with 64 points and 8 first-place votes. In second place is Saginaw Valley State with 56 points and one first-place nod. Wayne State rounds out the top three with 51 points.

2022-23 GLIAC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Preseason Poll

1. Grand Valley State, 64 (8)

2. Saginaw Valley State, 56 (1)

3. Wayne State, 51

4. Davenport, 38

5. Northern Michigan, 37

6. Parkside, 31

7. Ferris State, 23

8. Purdue Northwest, 15

9. Lake Superior State, 9

Northern is coming off of a fifth-place finish at the indoor GLIAC Championships a season ago. Crystal Walker is back for her second season. In her freshmen campaign, she was named the freshman field athlete of the meet with a third-place finish in the pentathlon along with top finishes in the long jump and 60m hurdles. Walker also got recognized in the 60m hurdles as Midwest All-Region.Other top returners include Leah Root, who placed fourth in the triple jump last year, Ellyse Wolfrath who took seventh in the 60m hurdles, along with Akirah Venerable, Emily Sterling, Sydney Romps, Meghan Langworthy, and Adelyn Sanders.

The Wildcats open competition this weekend, as they will be at the UW-Oshkosh Early Bird Invite on Saturday, December 10.

