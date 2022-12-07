MTU’s Sippel named Second Team All Region

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech sophomore linebacker Marc Sippel (Wausau, Wisconsin) was named 2022 All-Super Region 3 Second Team Defense by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association on Monday (Dec. 5).

Sippel finished second in NCAA Division II tackles with 131 (58 solo) during the regular season, behind only Grant Bruner (131 tackles, Washburn). Sippel led the conference in the category by a margin of 26.0 tackles over Antonio Howard (Northern Michigan). Sippel also collected 13.5 tackles for loss (fourth), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two passes broken up. He achieved a season-high 15.0 tackles at Hillsdale College on November 5.

Sippel started all 11 games for the Huskies in 2022 after appearing in 10 games as a freshman. Last fall, he made 47 tackles with 17 solo tackles and posted a pair of sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Sippel was also recognized All-Region at Wausau West High School with 410 career tackles as a prep.

The last Huskies to be named All-Region were Nate LaJoie (First Team) and Hayden Huttula (Third Team) in 2019.

