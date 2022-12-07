Marquette youth theater raises money for production

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows.

Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors.

It says the drive also serves the community by saving people the “dreaded can return trip.”

“Awesome parents and grandparents, who are going to go around to houses in the community and pick up,” said Jalina McClain, SAYT director. “We also are allowing drop off at our storage unit which is US-41 Storage, it’s unit 211. But, we will have a pickup.”

McClain says the deadline to register for pickup is approaching.

“So, if you sign up by this coming Thursday to have your cans picked up,” said McClain. “We’ll have parents come out to your houses on Saturday or Sunday to pick up the cans.”

To sign up, use this form. For more information or to follow the SAYT, check out its Facebook page.

