Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use permit at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The permit will allow a single-family home at 725 Altamont Street to be converted to a duplex.

The commission had to review the case because a previous owner illegally added a kitchen to the basement without city or county approval.

Board members said they think realtors should be up front with homebuyers.

“It would be nice to engage the realtor community in sort of being partners with us in making sure that when people buy property in the community, they know,” said Joy Cardillo, Marquette Planning Commission chair. “And this goes back to zoning. You buy a property in the community, you should know what the zoning is. You should know what’s allowed there.”

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the commission approved a subcommittee for the Community Master Plan renewal project.

This group will study the specific zoning of the city.

Board members involved in the subcommittee will include Dallas Fetter, Sarah Mittlefehldt, Wayne Premeau and Nathan Williams. Vice chair Michael Larson will serve as an alternate.

The vote for the subcommittee also passed unanimously.

